Texans QB Deshaun Watson explains what makes Patriots so tough to beat

Deshaun Watson has never defeated the New England Patriots in two starts against them in his brief NFL career, but the Houston Texans quarterback has a good understanding of what makes the three-time defending AFC champions so tough to beat.

One point he made during an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday was that teams have to score touchdowns in the red zone against the Patriots because quarterback Tom Brady isn't going to be beaten by field goals. Check out his other reasons in the video below:

"They barely make mistakes. They force you to make your own mistakes." - @deshaunwatson on what makes the Patriots so tough



📺: Super Bowl Live pic.twitter.com/0KUmFvZF9j



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2019

All valid points by Watson there.

Watson and the Texans played the Patriots in Week 1 of the regular season at Gillette Stadium, where New England earned a 27-20 victory. It was the first of three consecutive losses for the Texans to open the season, but they recovered nicely by winning nine games in a row en route to an 11-5 record and an AFC South title.

The Patriots will play for their sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

