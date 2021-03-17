Texans QB Deshaun Watson denies allegations in sexual assault lawsuit

Texans QB Watson denies allegations in sexual assault lawsuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman in a lawsuit in Houston.

Watson refuted the woman’s allegations in a Twitter statement Tuesday night, saying he looked forward to “clearing my name” in the matter.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who’s representing the woman, told KRIV-TV in Houston that his client is a masseuse. According to Buzbee, Watson “went too far” with the woman while receiving a massage.

Buzbee also posted a lengthy Instagram message in which he countered Watson’s claim that the lawsuit is about money. Instead, Buzbee wrote, “it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW!”

Watson, a rumored 49ers trade target this offseason, has been in Houston for four years after the Texans selected him 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, with three Pro Bowl appearances and 104 touchdown passes against just 36 interceptions.

As of 9:45 p.m. PT, neither the Texans nor the NFL had issued a statement on the lawsuit against Watson.