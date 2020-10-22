What is Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s ceiling?

Never has a Monday gone by at NRG Park where quarterback Deshaun Watson has been given a pass for his performance.

Like every Houston Texans player, from a promoted practice squad member to a Pro Bowler, Watson is subject to the game question: ‘What can we do better?’

Having said that, it is possible that Watson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has not yet reached his ceiling, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly admitted as much Thursday when talking with reporters.

“He’s playing at a high level now, but there’s still some things that we’re looking to clean up,” Kelly said. “He comes in and attacks every day with a great mindset trying to get better. It’s really a pleasure to coach.”

In the past three games, Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards. and has improved his touchdown totals by two, three, four respectively.

Kelly appreciates Watson’s desire to get better as a quarterback.

Said Kelly: “A guy that’s had that type of success, especially the past couple of weeks and really throughout his career, coming in with the willingness to get better is really good. We’re excited to continue to work together and hopefully we can get him to that next level, whatever that may be.”

Though it is a team game and Watson will have nothing directly to do about it, the former 2017 first-round pick can certainly show he has taken another step in his development if he can lead the Texans past Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Watson won’t be able to bat down any of Rodgers’ throws or rush him off the edge, and it’s not at all his job to stop running back Aaron Jones. However, if Watson can play better statistically than Rodgers, it can show he is just as elite and the Houston front office needs to clean up some areas in the offseason to ensure they get the best out of Watson’s prime.