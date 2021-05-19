Texans QB Deshaun Watson breaks social media silence, posts workout videos to Instagram

Mark Lane
·1 min read
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting to be more active on social media again.

After a two-month comms silence, initiated with a statement on Twitter making initial remarks about the sexual assault lawsuits that would be filed against him, the three-time Pro Bowler posted three workout videos to his Instagram account using the “stories” feature. The videos feature Watson going through footwork drills and also throwing the football. The workout videos were produced by “Tukes Productions,” which also has an Instagram account.

Adam Wexler, who hosts “The A-Team” on SportsTalk 790 [KBME-AM], compiled the videos and posted them on Twitter.

Watson is facing allegations from 22 women suing him for sexual assault. The former 2017 first-round pick also requested a trade from the Texans in January, and reportedly told new coach David Culley that he will never again play football for the city of Houston.

The Texans have made contingency plans given Watson’s cooperation and availability issues, including signing Tyrod Taylor in free agency, trading with the Cincinnati Bengals for Ryan Finley, and drafting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

