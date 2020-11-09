Texans QB Deshaun Watson breaks down the execution of his 2 TD passes

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s two touchdown passes in the 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field were of 55-plus yards.

The first touchdown pass was a 57-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandin Cooks was about five yards past the line of scrimmage before Cooks turned upfield near the sideline and raced about 50 yards to the end zone.

“Just give them space and let those guys go to work, especially the first one, the first drive to Brandin,” Watson said. “He caught it, they made a great block on the outside and he got on the edge and once he gets on the edge with those guys, they got speed and they got some distance and they can really run so that’s all we needed was some little space and Brandin took his.”

In the third quarter, on third down on a drive that began three plays earlier with a cornerback Vernon Hargreaves interception, Watson threw a much deeper ball to receiver Will Fuller that went for 77 yards to give Houston a 27-16 lead.

“I missed him earlier and he brought it to the sideline to me so I wanted to come back to him and give him a chance and I threw it up, he made a great catch and after that he did the rest,” said Watson, who finished with completing 19 passes on 32 attempts for 281 yards and a 109.0 passer rating. “With guys like that, that can really run, you just give them a chance, get the ball in their hands and let them go to work.”

Watson gave Fuller and Cooks a chance to work, and the Texans were the beneficiaries as they swept the Jaguars and move to 2-6 on the season. Houston has to keep the momentum as they stay on the road to play the Cleveland Browns.