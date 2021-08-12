Texans QB Deshaun Watson asks: ‘Why y’all always filming me everyday?’

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had a question for the Houston media ahead of Thursday morning’s training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The three-time Pro Bowler sauntered across the end of the first practice field towards the second. Watson kept his head down, a familiar sight over the past two weeks at training camp.

When Watson crossed the pylon, he looked towards the media and asked, “Why y’all always filming me everyday?”

Watson didn’t appear to be angry about being filmed, but was rather playful with his question.

The former 2017 first-round pick from Clemson has not exactly reconciled with the team since his trade request in January. The Texans have also not given anything easy to Watson as he remains the fourth quarterback in individual drills, has yet to participate in team drills, and won’t be going to Green Bay for the team’s preseason debut against the Packers at Lambeau Field.