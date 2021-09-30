Texans QB Davis Mills wants to carry over two-minute drive from Panthers game

Houston Texans quarterback had a taste of what he wants when he is under center.

The rookie third-rounder from Stanford was thrust into the starting role for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium. A strained hamstring for Tyrod Taylor meant the 22-year-old would have to make his first start against the 2-0 Panthers.

Mills didn’t turn the ball over, but he was only 19-of-28 for 168 yards and a touchdown. The offense hardly moved, save for the Texans’ last drive in the first half. Running a no-huddle offense in the last two minutes, Mills successfully executed a seven-play, 64-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard touchdown pass to wideout Anthony Miller.

The drive still sticks with Mills midweek during his preparation for the Buffalo Bills, who Houston will face in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium.

“The thing that I am thinking of first is that two-minute drive at the end of the first half versus Carolina,” Mills said. “Just moving the ball steadily down the field and ending in a touchdown. That’s something we strive to do every drive. I mean, scoring points and outscoring the opponents how you are going to win.”

Coach David Culley admitted that the team has to stop over protecting Mills and open up the offense. Sunday will reveal whether the Texans actually put in action what they believe.