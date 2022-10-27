Texans QB Davis Mills says execution will be key against the Titans

Quarterback Davis Mills knows the Houston Texans will have their challenges on offense when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 at Nissan Stadium.

Part of what has helped the Titans build their 4-2 record has been the play of their impact players on defense.

“First thing you think of when you look at their players is that they have some stars on defense,” Mills told reporters Oct. 26. “Especially [defensive tackle] (Jeffrey) Simmons and [safety] (Kevin) Byard. You’ve got to know where those guys are at and protect against what they are trying to do.”

Beyond what the Pro Bowl defensive tackle and two-time All-Pro safety are going to bring to the field, Tennessee’s scheme is one that isn’t predicated too much on disguise or confusion at the line of scrimmage.

“From a pressure standpoint, they are not doing anything crazy,” Mills explained. “They trust their guys to defend us and stay on top of a lot of things. It’s more so about execution and winning the matchup each play against their defense.”

Even though the Titans are 4-2 with a 2-0 record in the AFC South, and have the best defense on third down with a 27.8% conversion rate, Mills is enthused about the prospect of taking on the Titans.

Said Mills: “We’re excited for it. We’ve done a lot of film review already. It even started by in OTAs when we were previewing our divisional opponents. I think we’re ready for the challenge.”

Mills’ play in the season finale against the Titans in 2021 was part of what had fans confident in the third-rounder from Stanford. The rookie completed 23-of-33 for 301 yards and three touchdowns while taking just two sacks. The Titans weren’t mailing it in either as they needed to beat Houston to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, which made the Texans’ rally from 21-0 at halftime all the more impressive.

“It’s a divisional matchup, so you take it even more importantly than every other week because we know this is one of those teams that we’re going to see multiple times a year,” Mills said. “We’re excited for the challenge.”

