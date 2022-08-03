Texans QB Davis Mills says it is ‘humbling’ to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization.

The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.

Coach Lovie Smith showed more support for Mills on the first day of camp when he told reporters that he would vote for the Stanford product as one of their team captains when the time came.

Mills joined “In The Loop” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Aug. 1 to talk about what it meant to have Smith on his side so early into training camp.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mills said. “Obviously it’s humbling. I think I still have a lot to prove and a lot to work everyday we come out here on the field. Got to prove it to my teammates. Got to prove it to myself. But I’m here to work and get better each and every day. So, again, I think the leadership role comes with being a quarterback. You got to step up into that role and lead the team and I feel very confident and comfortable doing that. I’m ready to roll with that.”

Although Mills’ 2-9 record from last season casts doubts on his ability to lead Houston to anything other than another four-win campaign, he went 2-3 over the final five games with a 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio and a 102.4 passer rating. Houston also took the Tennessee Titans to the wire in Week 18, a game the Titans needed to secure home-field advantage, with a close 28-25 loss at NRG Stadium.

“I think I really took the momentum from the last couple of games last season when we really started playing some of our best football, I took it into the offseason and I showed up at OTAs and really at the start of this camp,” said Mills. “And I really carried on that momentum. I think we’ve been playing really well as an offensive unit so far. I’m excited to go out and put up some points in preseason and once we kickoff the season versus the [Indianapolis] Colts at home.”

If the Texans avoid any voter remorse when it comes to Mills as team captain, it would solve the quarterback situation at least throughout the remainder of Mills’ rookie contract, which is up after the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire