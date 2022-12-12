Texans QB Davis Mills says he ‘played well for the most part’ against the Cowboys

The Houston Texans went back with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback.

Despite the Texans going 1-8-1 with Mills to start their first 10 games, the two games with Kyle Allen produced dismal results as Houston went 0-2 and committed eight total turnovers in that span.

With the second-year signal caller back in the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys, Mills went 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception, the result of a Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game.

Mills gave himself a passing grade following the 27-23 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I played well for the most part,” Mills said. “Obviously, I want to go back and see a couple of things, but there might have only really been one throw that I missed to my standards, that was that slant to the middle of the field to [Phillip] Dorsett on maybe third-and-8 the first half.”

Mills pass for Dorsett fell incomplete and the Texans had to punt. However, Houston’s defense intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott and gave the offense a chance to drive for points as quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to receiver Amari Rodgers to take a 17-14 lead.

The Stanford product would get his chance for points to end the first half as he led Houston on a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive that ended with kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn drilling a 50-yard field goal to give Houston a 20-17 lead at the break.

“Other than that, I thought we played a clean game offensively,” Mills said. “I’ve just got to try to find a way to get the ball to end zone on that red zone series when the defense gave us the ball back late in the game.”

Mills incidentally was not on the field during Houston’s penultimate possession when they faced a first-and-goal from the Cowboys’ 4-yard line after cornerback Tremon Smith’s second interception of Prescott. All of it was Driskel’s doing as the Texans were turned over on downs two yards short of the goal.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire