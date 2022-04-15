Texans QB Davis Mills rides the fine line between ‘confidence and cockiness’

Confidence is critical for a quarterback. The entire NFL is built around a quarterback’s ability to perform and win games.

The signal caller must exude confidence to his teammates. At the same time, he has to avoid being overconfident and allowing an avenue for downfall.

Davis Mills enters his second season with the Houston Texans, and the organization is committed to the former third-round pick as their man under center. As the former Stanford product works his way through the offseason workout program at NRG Stadium, Mills is deciphering more of the boundary between reality and delusion.

“I’ve always been a very confident player,” Mills told reporters on April 12. “I heard a quote back in the day, ‘There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness,’ and you kind of want to be on the conservative side of it. But I’m kind of dancing on that border, so, I feel like I’ve done that well.”

Mills was humbled early in his NFL career. After taking over for Tyrod Taylor at halftime of Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns, resulting in a 31-21 loss, Mills went on a six-game losing streak to start his career. When Taylor came back but left with five games to go with a hyperextended left wrist (non-throwing), Mills posted a 2-3 record and made the Tennessee Titans sweat as they narrowly prevailed 28-25 in the season finale at NRG Stadium to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

“I’m excited every day to go out and compete, so, I think that’s a big one,” said Mills. “A lot of it is just going out there and having confidence in those guys around you, too, and that’s what we’re doing in the offseason right now is coming together as a team and putting the work in, and kind of showing everybody that we’re here to work and we’re here to work as a team to get wins.”

The more that Mills is able to ride the correct side of the fine line, the productive the Texans’ offense should be in 2022.