Texans QB Davis Mills reveals who supported him while on the bench for two weeks

Davis Mills is a very realistic person.

Whether it is the product of his Stanford education or what he learned at Greater Atlanta Christian School or even earlier, the Houston Texans quarterback has been known for his levelheaded approach to the NFL since being taken in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.

“You can only really deal with what’s in your future rather than what’s in your past,” Mills told reporters Thursday. “Take it one step at a time, and the process is the same. Like I said, the preparation is the same. I was just waiting for my next opportunity to get out here.”

Mills sat the past two weeks behind Kyle Allen. The Texans were struggling at 1-8-1 were coming off a hideous offensive performance against Washington in Week 11 wherein Houston generated 148 yards of total offense. Mills was not separating himself from the problems that were costing Houston games with his 78.1 passer rating. A change at quarterback was seen as a possible spark to get the offense going.

Instead Houston went 0-2 with Allen and produced eight turnovers. The offense didn’t catch a spark at all.

When Mills was named the starter Dec. 7, the Texans maintained their support and confidence of the second-year signal caller.

“It’s great when you have a lot of trust in your teammates, and they have trust in you,” said Mills. “That’s what it takes to win football games. I’m still a very confident football player. I didn’t lose any confidence in these two weeks, and I’m excited to get out there on Sunday.”

While Mills spent a fortnight on the bench, the 24-year-old revealed who was supported him during that span.

Said Mills: “I have a bunch of teammates who reached out. A big thing was my girlfriend and my family. They’ve been watching me play football my whole life, and they know I’m a good player. I know I’m a good player. Just them instilling that confidence in me was huge, so I’m just excited for my next opportunity, which is this week.”

The Texans get back in action against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

