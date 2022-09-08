Texans QB Davis Mills is mindful of winning turnover battle against the Colts

The Houston Texans were horrendous against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The Colts scored 31 points in each of their two meetings. However, the Texans mustered three points in the Week 6 encounter and didn’t put a solitary point on the board in Week 13.

Part of the reason why the Colts dominated the Texans was because of the turnover battle. In the initial meeting, which rookie Davis Mills started at quarterback, the Colts were 3-0 in the turnover battle. In Week 13, which Tyrod Taylor started but Mills finished, it was a little more respectable, though Indianapolis still was ahead 2-1 in the turnover battle.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is coach of the Chicago Bears, but the philosophy is still the same under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“When you look at Gus Bradley’s defense, the Colts in general, is their takeaways,” Mills told reporters Wednesday. “Last year, they were so huge on takeaways. Every guy is really punching at the ball or trying to make an attempt at the ball. I think Gus Bradley being able to be in that zone allows guys to do that, be able to have all eyes on the ball. They fly around and they’re a well-coached defense.”

Mills went 29-43 for 243 yards with two interceptions and took two sacks in his start against the Colts last year. In relief of Taylor, Mills went 6-14 for 49 yards and also took two sacks.

With Bradley coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent last season as defensive coordinator, Mills knows he will still have the Colts playing at a high level on defense.

“Gus has been doing it at a high level as a defensive coordinator for so long, so, I’ve got a lot of respect for what he does on that side of the ball,” said Mills.

Houston hosts Indianapolis Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time for Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire