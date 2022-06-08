Texans QB Davis Mills listed as possible under the radar AFC player in 2022

Davis Mills is getting noticed.

Touchdown Wire recently listed the Houston Texans’ second-year quarterback as an underrated player entering the 2022 season, and now the former Stanford product has cracked a similar list.

According to Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, Mills is listed as the only quarterback on his list of possible under the radar players in the AFC.

Did you know Davis Mills led the NFL in red zone passer rating last season (116.8)? A surprise of the Texans offense, there could be an argument made Mills was the best of the rookie quarterbacks in 2021. Mills ranks third in NFL history among all rookie quarterbacks in completion percentage (66.8%) and had three games with a passer rating of 125 or higher — tied for the second-most among rookie quarterbacks since the 1970 merger. Even though the Texans offense leaves much to be desired, a better offensive line and a year under his belt could set up the quarterback for an even better second season. Whether Mills is a franchise quarterback is to be determined, but the Texans were a significantly better team with him on the field.

The Texans are giving Mills a fair shot to seize the quarterback job for the long-term. Houston drafted receiver John Metchie in Round 2 and provided an intriguing running back in fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce. Throw in the signing of guard A.J. Cann in free agency and the first-round pick of Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, and Mills may actually have time to go through his progressions.

New Texans running back Marlon Mack told reporters Tuesday after organized team activities at Houston Methodist Training Center that Mills is learning quickly on the job.

Said Mack: “Great professional, great guy; quick. He’s learning fast. Go get it, got to be there, got to be on your game with him and go out there and help each other.”

If Mills lives up to the underrated hype, then the Texans should have their quarterback situation figured out at least through the end of his rookie contract in 2024.

