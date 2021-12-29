What has Texans QB Davis Mills learned from Tyrod Taylor?

The Houston Texans signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to win games, but he reverted to a more familiar role of the past three years in that of a mentor.

The Texans have hitched their wagon to rookie quarterback Davis Mills since Week 14. Although Taylor left the Week 13 31-0 shutout to the Indianapolis Colts with a left wrist injury, it wasn’t severe enough to keep him from starting the next week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Texans simply made the switch back to Mills and the evaluation of the third-rounder from Stanford continues.

Coach David Culley shared with reporters Wednesday what Mills has been able to pick up from Taylor, a former 2015 Pro Bowler.

“First of all, he watches film unbelievably and I think he got that from Tyrod, just the way Tyrod had prepared,” said Culley. “He’s seen how that happens and he’s always in there, he’s always asking questions.”

Culley also explained that Mills is very inquisitive and seeks to ascertain the meaning for why the offense attacks a certain way, or why the defense plays a particular coverage.

Said Culley: “He’s always wanting to know about why they do certain things on defense, why we’re doing certain things on offense. He always has a ‘why’ for everything that we’re doing because he wants to know exactly what the adjustments are going to be, why we’re doing certain things. That’s where I see a lot of maturity in him.”

The Texans will get another chance to see what Mills has learned from his time with Taylor as Houston takes on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time from Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco is battling for their playoff lives at 8-7 and currently hold the No. 6 seed. A win would help solidify their place in the postseason.