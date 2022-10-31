Texans QB Davis Mills identifies offensive setbacks against the Titans

Even though the Houston Texans lost 38-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, there was a sense the offense was starting to find its groove after the bye week.

All of that progress went out the window as Houston generated a paltry 161 yards total offense in the 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

“I feel like last week just stayed efficient,” Mills said after the loss. “We were able to be dynamic and efficient on offense, running and passing. This week just shot ourselves in the foot too much. Got in bad situations that are tough to get out of.”

Mills regressed as he completed 17-of-29 for 152 yards, a touchdown, an interception, took three sacks, and posted a 69.9 passer rating.

The most telling stat of how the Texans shot themselves in the foot was their third down efficiency. Houston went 2-14 on third down, a 14.0% conversion rate. The Titans defense led the NFL coming into Week 8 with a 28.7% conversion rate, and no doubt the Texans’ faltering on third down will help their stats.

Houston also lacked receiver Nico Collins, who was out with a groin injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett provided Houston with just a catch for six yards on five targets in his absence.

“I felt like that was kind of the story of the game,” Mills said. “This was one of those games, can’t do much. Flush it and move on to next week.”

The Texans have a tough turnaround as they host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 9. Although the Texans are debuting their all-new Battle Red Helmets, the club is 0-5 against the Eagles all-time.

