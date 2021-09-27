Texans QB Davis Mills earns some respect for his performance against the Panthers

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills was able to earn some respect for the way he played against the Carolina Panthers despite losing 24-9 on Thursday Night Football.

According to Peter King from NBC Sports, Mills played pretty well considering he was going against the best defense in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

7. I think Davis Mills has my respect for hanging in against the best defense in football in his first NFL start. The best thing I can say about him is he wasn’t afraid Thursday night, and he made some strong throws against a confusing D. I like the fact that Houston now gets to see Mills for a few starts and Tyrod Taylor for a few more. The franchise should be able to make a judgment on which quarterback will accompany/compete with one they draft/add in trade in 2022.

Mills completed 19 passes on 28 attempts for 168 yards and a touchdown. Coach David Culley said the morning after the loss that the Texans were being too protective of their rookie signal caller.

Houston goes on the road in Week 4 to face the Buffalo Bills at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Highmark Stadium.