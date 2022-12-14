Texans QB Davis Mills earned A-minus grade for outing against the Cowboys

The Houston Texans went back to Davis Mills in Week 14. They needed their second-year quarterback to lead the offense on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mills split time with backup Jeff Driskel, who was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game. Nevertheless the former Stanford product went 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception — a desperation heave on the game’s final play — in Houston’s 27-23 loss to Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to Josh Edwards from CBS Sports, Mills’ performance was considered an A-minus in his Week 14 summation of young quarterback play throughout the league.

Summary: In an outing in which he split time with Jeff Driskel, Mills performed well, on the road, against the Cowboys defense. The arm talent was apparent, and there weren’t any egregious misses or bone-headed decisions.

Mills told reporters after the game that he thought he “played well for the most part.

Said Mills: “Obviously I want to go back and see a couple of things, but there might have only really been one throw that I missed to my standards, that was that slant to the middle of the field to [Phillip] Dorsett on maybe third and eight the first half. But other than that, I thought we played a clean game offensively. I’ve just got to try to find a way to get the ball to end zone on that red zone series when the defense gave us the ball back late in the game.”

Houston may continue to deploy the two-quarterback offense with Mills and Driskel. As long as Mills is able to stay efficient and lead Houston on drives ending in points, it should help him develop over the final four games.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire