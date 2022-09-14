Texans QB Davis Mills believes he will be more settled against the Broncos

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills may be in his second season, but he is still relatively young as an NFL player.

The former 2021 third-round pick from Stanford logged his 12th start out of 14 games played. Mills was also playing in his first ever Opening Day game, and facing a formidable opponent in the Indianapolis Colts, who held Houston to three points through two contests in 2021.

Mills completed 23 passes on 37 attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The 98.9 passer rating was efficient, although the three sacks, including a lost fumble, were suboptimal.

As the Texans prepare for the Denver Broncos in Week 2, Mills believes he will be more settled for Houston’s first road game of the 2022 campaign.

“I think what a lot of people talk is the biggest jump from game-to-game is from Week 1 to Week 2,” Mills told reporters Wednesday. “Week 1 you’re back to live football, flying bullets again. Week 2 you’re able to kind of settle in there, you know what it’s like already, already to kick things off and get rolling again.”

The Broncos may not have come away with the victory as they fell 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but they did keep their opponent under 20 points, the exact total Houston scored in Week 1 against the Colts.

Nevertheless Mills is up for the challenge, not only that the Broncos present, but in the pursuit of self-improvement.

Said Mills: “I’m excited to see the jump we’re going to make as an offense and as a full team.”

The Texans kickoff against the Broncos at 3:25 p.m. Sunday from Empower Field at Mile High.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 2 with the Broncos Wire

behind-enemy-lines-week-2-preview-broncos-wire

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire