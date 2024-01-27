Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson gets 2nd interview with Saints

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is getting closer to an offensive coordinator position. The 35-year-old former NFL and CFL player will have a second interview with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday for their vacant role, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnson, who wrapped up his first season coaching the Texans’ quarterbacks, has interviewed for multiple other offensive coordinator jobs already this offseason. He’s spoken with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson played an instrumental role in the development of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud this year alongside offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Houston is at risk of losing at least one of those key offensive assistants, as Slowik has interviewed with the two teams who still need head coaches (the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders).

It’s unclear who would takeover as the Texans quarterbacks coach if Johnson were to leave this offseason.

