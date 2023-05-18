Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson to participate in NFL Coach Accelerator program

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its participants in the Coach Accelerator program that will be held on May 21-23 at the NFL owners meetings in Minneapolis. The program is designed to promote greater diversity across the NFL.

It aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

The Houston Texans will be represented by Humble native Jerrod Johnson, who is in his first year with the team as the quarterbacks coach. He previously served as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings last season. After being undrafted out of college at Texas A&M, Johnson played for six different NFL teams.

The participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coaching position in the future. In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant in advancing their executive leadership skills and business acumen.

“It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I’m excited to continue this journey,” said Charles London, Game Coordinator and Quarterback Coach for the Tennessee Titans. “I look forward to networking and growing my professional development.”

Former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was Houston’s participant last offseason, and is one of three at-large participants this year.

