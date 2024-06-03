Texans QB CJ Stroud admits he was ‘hot’ over Panthers not drafting him

Everything has seemed to work out for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, even despite not going with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. But he’s still not afraid to reveal that going No. 2 made him feel some type of way.

Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell were guests on the newest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. When asked about the “craziest thing” that has ever been said to him, the 22-year-old brought up the Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers—who passed him up last spring for his buddy Bryce Young . . .

😳 On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, CJ Stroud was asked the craziest thing someone has ever said on the field to him. He told this story about the game against the Panthers and “42” pic.twitter.com/Ur9LYAqnTB — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) June 3, 2024

No. 42, of course, is safety Sam Franklin Jr. And unfortunately for Stroud and company, it’d be Franklin and the Panthers who got the last laugh.

That Sunday afternoon saw Carolina clinch the first of only two wins on the campaign, edging out the visiting Texans on a walk-off field goal from kicker Eddy Piñeiro. Young, in the triumphant effort, completed 22 of his 31 throws for 235 yards and a touchdown while Stroud went 16-for-24 with 140 passing yards and the rushing score.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire