Texans QB C.J. Stroud makes 'major donation' to Ohio State NIL collective 'THE Foundation'

"THE Foundation", Ohio State's partnered NIL collective, announced Monday that former Buckeye and current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud donated to his former school's NIL efforts.

According to the announcement, Stroud is the first former student-athlete partner to become a "major donor" to the collective.

"THE Foundation" launched in 2022 and was co-founded by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who led the Buckeyes to the 2014 College Football Playoff national championship. Jones worked with Brian Schottenstein, a prominent real estate developed in Columbus.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted Stroud became a "platinum donor," which means he donated at least $50,000 and under $100,000, according to "THE Foundation's" website.

The Buckeyes have seen plenty of recent transfer portal success, gaining a commitment from All-American safety Caleb Downs, who left Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement. They also gained Alabama's freshman five-star quarterback Julian Sayin and starting center Seth McLaughlin, along with former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing in 2022.

Ohio State also added its presumed starting quarterback for next season in former Kansas State passer Will Howard.

Stroud, 22, was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and recently led the Texans to a playoff win over Cleveland in the AFC Wild-card round before falling to Baltimore on Saturday in the divisional round. The former Heisman Trophy finalist also had one of the most successful campaigns by a rookie quarterback in recent memory: He passed for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to five interceptions while leading Houston to a 10-7 regular season record.

C.J. Stroud stats

Houston Texans

2023: 319 of 499 passing (63.9%) for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to five interceptions; 39 carries for 167 yards with three touchdowns

Ohio State

Career: 575 of 830 passing (69.3%) for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns to 12 interceptions; 80 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown

