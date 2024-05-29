Texans QB C.J. Stroud named winner of PWFA’s Good Guy Award

C.J. Stroud is taking home another award after a dominant rookie season.

The Houston Texans quarterback was named the winner of the Professional Football Writers of America NFL’s Good Guy Award on Wednesday afternoon. The award is usually given to someone great with the media at both a local level and on the national stage.

Few players were as poised as Stroud in front of the camera at all levels last season while leading Houston back to the postseason in 2023.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s a blessing to be recognized as the PFWA Good Guy Award winner, and it stands out to me because it’s more of an award that embodies someone’s character rather than the stats they compile on the field,” Stroud said in a statement. “I appreciate the job the media has and thank them for choosing me as someone who is deserving of this honor. A special shout out to the other very deserving players who were nominated and those that won before me.”

Shoutout to @CJ7STROUD for earning the PFWA Good Guy Award for his professionalism in helping football writers do their jobs! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LokRKG68g6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 29, 2024

Stroud, the first Texans player to win the award, beat out Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Browns’ Joel Bitonio, Bills’ Dion Dawkins and Eagles’ Brandon Graham for the honor.

Stroud also was considered for work around the community, as evidenced by recently helping clean up the debris in certain Houston areas following the storm that left over a million residents without power.

The award has been handed out by the organization each year since 2005. Last season, the honor went to longtime Eagles’ center Jason Kelce for his work around the Philadelphia area.

Stroud was also named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year for leading the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs while throwing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He became the first rookie and only the third player to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5) and passing yards per game (274) in the same season.

Congrats to John Metchie lll on being named the 2024 PFWA George Halas Award Recipient! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c5ojKLK6uF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 28, 2024

Houston has been racking up awards left and right over the past two days. On Tuesday, the PFWA named receiver John Metchie III the winner of the George Halas Award after his return from acute promyelocytic leukemia. The award is given to a player, coach or staff member who “overcomes the most adversity to succeed.”

Metchie, who missed his entire rookie season while undergoing treatment, finished with 16 catches for 156 yards last season and is expected to have a prominent role in 2024.

