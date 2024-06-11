Texans QB C.J. Stroud named best 2nd overall pick of the decade

How good was Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rookie campaign? One publication believes he’s the best silver medal selection since 2014.

DraftWire recently released their list of the top players picked at each pick in the first round over the last ten years. Stroud, who was selected second overall out of Ohio State in 2023, took the spot after posting one of the greatest rookie seasons in league history for a quarterback.

And yes, ask anyone and they’ll agree that Stroud’s first year in pros was one for the ages.

A two-time Heisman finalist, Stroud was highly criticized nationally for his S2 score leading up to the draft. Some scouts moved him down the rankings from QB1 or QB1A alongside Alabama’s Bryce Young to QB4 behind Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Stroud’s never been much for talking. He is, however, a showman in the moment, and lived up to the No. 2 billing by Week 2 with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Consider that the appetizer for a main course to remember.

Stroud became the fifth rookie in league history to throw for over 4,000 yards (4,108) while also tossing 23 touchdowns. His 274 yards per game and 23:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio led the NFL and helped Houston secure its first playoff bid in four years.

Stroud, who also took home the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game since Mark Sanchez in 2009. Against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 76.2% of his passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans are poised to make a run for the AFC title game in 2024 highly due to Stroud’s potential. Can any other No. 2 pick since 2014 offer that type of impact?

Outside of maybe Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, name a top selection over the last decade who comes close to Stroud’s impact on a roster.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire