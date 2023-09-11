Texans QB C.J. Stroud emphasizes giving WR Nico Collins more chances

The Houston Texans’ passing game showed some promise despite the 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with receiver Nico Collins six times for 80 yards.

The problem for the No. 2 overall pick was the amount of targets. Stroud went for Collins 11 times, and knows there were missed opportunities that don’t reflect the amount of work the pitch-and-catch combo put into the offseason.

“Me and Nico put in a lot of work in the offseason, just trying to get consistent reps and consistent chemistry down,” Stroud said after the loss. “And frankly today, we were connected on a couple of those throws. Even with some of them, I want back. I just got to give him the chance, because Nico is a really special talent to where he touches the ball, he’s probably going to catch it.”

Stroud finished going 28-of-44 for 242 yards along with four carries for 20 yards in his career debut.

The former Ohio State product understood the Ravens defense sought to disrupt their connection downfield, but still went for Collins.

“I definitely think there were definitely going to keep cueing on me and him and really everyone on offense,” said Stroud.

Collins’ six catches were the most since Week 12 last season when he hauled in six for 44 yards in a 30-15 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

