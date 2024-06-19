Texans QB C.J. Stroud holds second annual youth football camp

Growing up, C.J. Stroud always wanted to give back to the community. Entering Year 2 as the Houston Texans starting quarterback, he now can.

Stroud hosted his second annual youth football camp on Tuesday at St. Thomas High School just outside downtown Houston. Hundreds of local kids traveled across the city to run drills, haul in passes, and better their craft while learning from the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The night before I always try to pray and ask God for strength to be able to handle 600 kids and give them everything they’re looking for when they talk to me,” Stroud said. “That means something. I’ve had times when I met some of my heroes and they weren’t the nicest people, so I want to be that person. Like Snoop Dogg said: ‘You’re not only going to see me on TV, but you can touch me and be able to be around me and feel my energy.”

The camp was established by the C.J. Stroud Foundation and its director, Kimberly Stroud. It became a hit last offseason after Stroud was selected No. 2 overall out of Ohio State.

This year, the numbers reached new heights. Campers were enthusiastic to catch a glimpse of their favorite starting quarterback reading the field while targeting one lucky kid for an easy score.

Stroud wasn’t the only notable name in attendance. Second-year receiver and former University of Houston star Tank Dell also partook in drills, as did quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens. Texans owner Cal McNair and foundation vice president Hannah McNair also stopped by.

A man of principle, Stroud talked about the importance of listening to parents, leaning on faith, and establishing a consistent work ethic to build a path to success.

“It starts with God and listen to your parents, and that’s a recipe for success,” Stroud said. “That’s what I did as a kid and that’s what I’ll always pass along through my foundation. That’s really what I want to give, how to set a foundation set on rocks and go from there.”

Stroud, who led the NFL in passing yards per game, looks to build off a promising first season in the pros, but he also knows how to enjoy downtime. That time is being spent on giving back to the city and the fans who support him and the franchise on Sundays.

While the campers get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while hanging out with their favorite passer, Stroud gets to spend time doing what he always wanted: giving back.

“I really used to dream of stuff like this, but it’s crazy to see the city come out and support me and want to be around me,” Stroud said. “That’s just a blessing. I’m just really inspired. I want to keep being great for that reason right there.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire