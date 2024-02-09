Texans QB C.J. Stroud wins Offensive Rookie of the year over Puka Nacua

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors awards show Thursday night.

It was an expected win but it did come over a record-setting rookie season by Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

It wasn’t close. Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes. Nacua had the other two.

As a rookie, Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 regular season and AFC South division title and a first-round playoff victory.

He completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He led the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9) and had the league’s best interception percentage (1.0%).

The Arizona Cardinals faced Stroud and the Texans. Stroud threw three interceptions in the game but the Texans won 21-16.

He had three game-winning drives as a rookie and one fourth-quarter comeback.

It was a special rookie season.

Nacua finished the season with 106 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, setting NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire