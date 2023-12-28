Texans QB C.J. Stroud returns to practice

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is back.

Well, not all the way back, as he is still waiting to be cleared through the concussion protocol, but he was back on the practice field with his teammates, which is a welcomed sight for the team and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Yeah, it’s encouraging to have C.J. back out at practice today,” Ryans said. “It was encouraging to see him. I think it just lifts everybody’s spirits to see him back doing well and still progressing in the right direction. So, happy about that.”

Stroud has missed the last two games after he was removed from the New York Jets game on Dec. 10, when he received a crushing blow from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams that caused his head to hit the turf violently. The NFL has five phases of the concussion protocol, and Stroud is in phase four, practicing in a limited capacity.

What the team and the NFL need to see before he can move to phase five and be cleared to play in Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which has substantial playoff-seeding ramifications, is for Stroud to practice without any symptoms of the concussion. If he can achieve that, he would have to visit an independent neurologist and team doctor for final approval by the league.

“You’re just looking for efficiency,” Ryans answered when asked about what he wants to see from Stroud if he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. “Just being able to command the huddle and being efficient with the plays that we’re asking him [C.J. Stroud] to run – that’s what you’re looking for.”

“Just looking for him to be comfortable in the moment. The main thing is that you want to keep the defenders off of him as much as possible, so we don’t have another hit or anything like that to make him go backward. We just have to make sure we’re protecting him, make sure we’re playing efficiently, and just make sure we’re pressing forward and moving the football.”

During the media portion of practice, Stroud could be seen throwing passes during individual drills to receivers as he shook off some of the rust of not playing a game since Dec. 10. If he is not cleared to play, the Texans will have a decision to make on who will start between backups Case Keenum, who has gotten the start the last two games finishing with a 1-1 record. Or Davis Mills, who looked very efficient in the 36-22 defeat against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

