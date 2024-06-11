Texans QB C.J. Stroud raves about new Commanders hire Dylan Thompson

The Washington Commanders made another impressive hire on Monday. This time, general manager Adam Peters made a hire that directly impacts his rookie class, specifically quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington hired Houston Texans director of team development Dylan Thompson for a similar role. The Commanders parted ways with Malcolm Bracken earlier this offseason. Bracken had served as Washington’s senior director of player development.

Let’s briefly explain the role. First, it’s not a front-office move or a coaching move. In this role, Thompson is responsible for helping all players, specifically younger players, acclimate to the NFL. A former college quarterback at South Carolina, Thompson made a positive impact on last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, with the Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, here’s what Stroud said about Thompson last year.

“I think I grew tremendously, man,” said Stroud. “I know he’s going to be mad at me for this, Dylan Thompson. Oh my gosh, Dylan is one of the best human beings that I’ve ever met in my life. There’s a ton of people, great people in this organization, but DT has been the main person.

More from Stroud on Thompson.

“You talk about a brother like to somebody who loves you no matter what happens on that field, you can feel that. I just appreciate that and now he’s going to be mad at me, but, man, he’s a great person, and really one of the reasons why I feel like we were very successful this year.”

Stroud said this without anyone asking about Thompson specifically. That’s how much Stroud valued Thompson. Houston’s other top-five draft from 2023, edge rusher Will Anderson, was also positively impacted by Thompson.

“There is no Will Anderson without Dylan Thompson” Listen to Will Anderson discuss how director of team development Dylan Thompson, who is now leaving for the Washington Commanders, elevated C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and the entire 2023 rookie class off the field #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/y5Ki4RUGI4 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) June 10, 2024

Anderson offered similar sentiments on Thompson and how important he was to him and Houston’s other rookies.

Washington is often compared to Houston as a best-case scenario. A new coach, a dynamic young quarterback selected No. 2 overall, and a last-place team heading into a new season. A phenomenal rookie class played a massive role in the Texans’ turnaround, led by Stroud.

The Commanders’ exciting rookie class enters the 2024 season, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team’s No. 2 overall pick. The hiring of Thompson is another case where Peters is doing everything possible to help Daniels. Thompson worked with current Washington general manager Lance Newmark in Detroit and is quite familiar with him.

While no one knows how next season will turn out for the Commanders, Thompson’s hiring is another case of Peters and Newmark being ahead of the game in support of Daniels and their rookie class.

