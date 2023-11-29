Texans put Tytus Howard on IR, waive Shaquill Griffin, sign Desmond King to active roster

Word on Wednesday morning was that Texans right tackle Tytus Howard will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the team moved him off the active roster later in the day.

The Texans announced that Howard has been placed on injured reserve. It's the second injury of the year for Howard after he broke his hand and missed the first four weeks of the regular season.

Howard's move was one of many the Texans announced on Wednesday. They also waived cornerback Shaquill Griffin, signed cornerback Desmond King off of their practice squad and reinstate linebacker Denzel Perryman from his two-game suspension for violating player safety rules.

Kicker Matt Ammendola returned to the practice squad after being waived off the active roster earlier this week and linebacker Garret Wallow was also signed to that roster. Running back Gerrid Doaks was released from the practice squad to round out the day's moves.