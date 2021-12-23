Texans put six more players on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers will be missing defensive end Joey Bosa against the Texans this Sunday and running back Austin Ekeler may miss the game as well, but they have a way to go before their roster is as depleted by COVID-19 as Houston’s could be this weekend.

Six more Texans players went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and they now have 21 players from the active roster on the list heading into Sunday’s game.

The latest additions to the list are defensive back Lonnie Johnson, defensive lineman Roy Lopez, defensive back Eric Murray, defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, center Justin Britt, and offensive lineman Tytus Howard are the most recent additions. With Lopez and Jenkins on the list, the Texans now have seven defensive linemen unavailable.

Houston also announced that wide receiver Danny Amendola and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker have been designated for return from injured reserve. Defensive back Grayland Arnold and defensive lineman Chris Smith have been signed off the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

