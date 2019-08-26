Texans put Lamar Miller, David Steinmetz on IR and cut two others

The Texans dropped four players off of their 90-man roster on Monday.

Two of the moves were expected. The team announced that running back Lamar Miller and offensive lineman David Steinmetz have been placed on injured reserve.

Miller tore his ACL in Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys and Steinmetz broke his ankle in practice last week.

The team also announced that they have waived cornerbacks Deante Burton and Derrick Jones. Jones was waived with an injury designation. Jones signed with the team last week while Burton appeared in two games for Houston after being claimed off of waivers last season.

The moves give the Texans a head start on the moves needed to drop to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.