Texans put J.J. Watt on IR, sign Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had surgery on his torn pectoral muscle on Tuesday and the team made a move to get him off the active roster on Wednesday.

The Texans announced that Watt has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss the rest of the season, but is expected to be ready to go in time to work with the team ahead of the 2020 season.

Watt’s move to injured reserve left an opening on the team’s 53-man roster and they filled in by signing defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Boddy-Calhoun signed with the Texans in March and remained with the team through final cuts in August. He spent the last three seasons with the Browns and had 56 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games last season.