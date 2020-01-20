Texans promoting Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator

The Texans wasted no time in replacing Romeo Crennel.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans are promoting line coach Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator.

The 39-year-old Weaver has been with the Texans since 2016, and has also coached for the Browns, Bills, and Jets. A former second-round pick of the Ravens, he played seven years in the league, the last three with the Texans.

Crennel’s contract is up, and he may retire, or slide into an advisory role. He’s scooted over for a younger coordinator before, allowing Mike Vrabel to become coordinator for two seasons before he went to Tennessee.