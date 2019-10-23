Texans promote wide receiver from practice squad

The Texans filled a need with one of their own.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are signing wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. from their practice squad.

He’s being promoted for some injury cover, since starting wideout Will Fuller is expected to miss extended time with a hamstring injury.

Miller spent most of last year on the Texans practice squad, playing in one game. He initially went to camp with the Rams as an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal.