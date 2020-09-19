Texans promote RB C.J. Prosise to active roster against the Ravens

The Houston Texans are going to lean on veteran experience in the offensive backfield as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The club announced Saturday that running back C.J. Prosise has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the Texans’ tilt with the Ravens at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the NRG Stadium opener.

On Monday, coach Bill O’Brien said running back Duke Johnson, who sustained an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, was a “long-shot” to play against Baltimore. Throughout the week, Johnson stacked three consecutive days of practice, but was limited each day.

The Texans have running back Buddy Howell on the active roster, but his primary role is special teams. The club could rely on undrafted rookie running back Scottie Phillips or fullback Cullen Gillaspia behind starting running back David Johnson. However, Prosise gives them the veteran presence necessary to fill in for Duke Johnson, should he not be able to go against the Ravens.