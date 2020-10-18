Texans promote S Jonathan Owens to the active roster

The Houston Texans have promoted safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Owens was active for the Texans’ 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 at NRG Stadium. The former Missouri Western State product played six special teams snaps for Houston.

In 2019, Owens was active for the Texans’ 20-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21, contributing eight special teams snaps. Owens provided special teams support as A.J. Moore, who normally played special teams, was moved upward onto the defensive side of the ball as Justin Red was out that game with a concussion.

Similarly, the Texans’ special teams is being retooled as inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney is out for the year with a shoulder injury, and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi is out with a hamstring injury. Tyrell Adams will be playing more on defense, and running back Buddy Howell, another special teamer, is out for Sunday’s game.

Workouts

The Texans also worked out former Jaguars inside linebacker Blair Brown and undrafted free agent defensive end Eli Mencer, who went to camp with the Seattle Seahawks.