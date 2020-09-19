Texans promote C.J. Prosise ahead of Ravens game

Running back Duke Johnson might not be playing for the Texans against the Ravens on Sunday, so the team has elevated a running back from the practice squad for the day.

Former Seahawk C.J. Prosise got the call. He’ll return to the practice squad after the game.

Prosise signed to the practice squad in September. He had been unemployed since becoming a free agent in March.

Prosise was a third-round pick in Seattle in 2016. He only appeared in 25 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and posted 65 carries for 264 yards and 36 catches for 393 yards.

David Johnson and Buddy Howell will round out the running back group for Houston this weekend.

