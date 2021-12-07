Texans are projected to have 15th-highest salary cap space in 2022

The NFL is expected to increase the salary cap to a maximum of $208.2 million for 2022. Any increase to cap is good news for the Houston Texans, who need all of the resources available through free agency and the draft to build a competitive roster.

According to Over the Cap, the Texans are expected to have $39,534,319 in salary cap space. Of their effective cap space, which takes into account a full 51-man roster, Houston could have $17,740,997, representing the 18th-most cap space in the league.

The only contract extension the Texans have executed is with Tremon Smith, who was signed to a one-year, $1.6 million extension on Dec. 4.

General manager Nick Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Tuesday that the club is having conversations about other possible extensions.

“We’re going to be very flexible, we’re going to be very open-minded, and we’re going to try to identify players that we would like to have here next season,” said Caserio. “And there has to be some mutual interest on the opposing end. So, we’ve had a lot of good feedback, we’ve had a lot of good discussions. I’d say Tremon is the one agreement that has been able to come to fruition.

“There might be some others that over the course of the rest of the season we might be able to reach an agreement. And if we don’t, we’ll deal with it in the offseason.”