The Texans Problems are Massive









For the purposes of this preview, I’m assuming Deshaun Watson won’t be starting for the Texans in 2021. I don’t know if that’s right or wrong, but that’s the assumption we’re making.

Before last season, I predicted defensive regression. I explained how the Texans were not as good as their 10-win record in 2019 indicated.

The 2019 Texans “were not a team that should have won 10 games. They were able to go 5-1 in games decided by a field goal. They went 4-5 in games they trailed at halftime last year, despite Watson going 0-8 in games trailing at halftime in his first two years. They went 4-4 when trailing entering the fourth quarter.”

This was due for massive regression. And it happened:

Record in games decided by a field goal:

2019: 5-1

2020: 1-2

Record in games decided by one score:

2019: 8-3

2020: 2-8

Record in games when trailing at halftime:

2019: 4-5

2020: 0-10

Record in games when trailing entering the fourth quarter:

2019: 4-4

2020: 0-9

The Texans fell back down to earth in a huge way.

Their 0-4 start led to the firing of head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien.

The Texans finished the season 4-12. They weren’t as bad as that record showed. Incredibly, the Texans had two turnovers inside the Colts’ 5-yard line with seconds left in each game this year, down one-score, and lost both games. The Texans should have done better than 2-8 in one-score games. If they did, they would have finished with more than four wins.

Whatever good that the Texans did in 2020, it almost exclusively was tied to Deshaun Watson being a brilliant quarterback.

Watson ranked first in the NFL in passing efficiency on early downs (min 200 att). Just look at where he stacked up along with other top-5 quarterbacks in the NFL last year on early downs:

Deshaun Watson: 0.23 EPA/att, 9.2 YPA, 60% success

Josh Allen: 0.17 EPA/att, 7.8 YPA, 58% success

Aaron Rodgers: 0.13 EPA/att, 7.0 YPA, 54% success

Philip Rivers: 0.13 EPA/att, 7.4 YPA, 55% success

Patrick Mahomes: 0.12 EPA/att, 7.2 YPA, 55% success

Watson’s EPA was way up there. Even more impressive was his insanely high YPA. He was an absolute beast. This came despite his receiving corps not being fully healthy. They ranked league-average in health at the wide receiver position. Brandin Cooks missed a game, Will Fuller missed five games, Keke Coutee missed eight games, and Randall Cobb missed six games.

It wasn’t just on early downs during the entire game, either. What about when the team needed him in the second half?

Watson ranked first in the NFL in passing efficiency when trailing in the second half, recording 0.45 EPA/att, 10.5 YPA, and 61% success. Examine how much better he was in EPA/att than the other top-5 quarterbacks in the NFL last year:

Watson: 0.45 EPA/att

Brees: 0.31 EPA/att

Allen/Mahomes/Jackson: 0.29 EPA/att

Watson improved virtually everywhere compared to 2019, despite the fact that in 2019, he played with DeAndre Hopkins all year and had a healthier Will Fuller, Keke Coutee, and Kenny Stills. Some of the critical areas of improvement included significantly better production when passing against zone coverage and on Level 2 throws (those with an up-and-down trajectory over a linebacker and in front of the secondary), and throwing when moving:

vs zone in 2020: 0.46 EPA/att, 10.2 YPA, 68% success

vs zone in 2019: 0.39 EPA/att, 8.8 YPA, 60% success

Level 2 in 2020: 0.66 EPA/att, 13.1 YPA, 62% success

Level 2 in 2019: 0.46 EPA/att, 13.1 YPA, 55% success

When moving in 2020: 0.46 EPA/att, 9.0 YPA, 60% success

When moving in 2019: 0.19 EPA/att, 6.2 YPA, 50% success

To really explain the season Watson had, just think about this:

In 2019, Watson was top-10 in completion percentage above expectation and completed air yards. In 2020, he improved in both. His completion percentage above expectation rose from 10th to first. His completed air yards moved from 10th to third.

This, despite the fact his passes were thrown in more difficult windows and his receivers had less separation.

Watson was pressured on 36% of his dropbacks, the 13th highest rate in the NFL and 20.3% of those pressures turned into sacks (also 13th).

So, if the plan is to assume that Watson is NOT the quarterback of the Texans in 2021, why are we talking so much about Watson?

Because the offensive coordinator Tim Kelly is still there. This will be his third year in Houston as the offensive coordinator. In 2019, Bill O’Brien called plays. Like all coaches do in order to preserve their job before getting fired, they prolong their tenure by giving up playcalling. That’s what O’Brien did last February, and formally announced he was giving up playcalling to Kelly.

Kelly saw what the offense did and looked like in 2019, put his touches on it and called the plays in 2020, and Watson did, in fact, look better despite worse talent and worse results in the standings.

In the summer before the 2020 season, Watson seemed optimistic about the change, primarily sharing that with O’Brien being the head coach, there were a lot of times he was unable to meet with Watson due to his other responsibilities.

Offensively, the 2020 Texans improved from 17th in efficiency in 2019 to 13th in 2020. They improved from 15th in passing efficiency in 2019 to seventh in 2020. These both were obviously solid.

What wasn’t solid was the rushing offense cratering from 11th in 2019 to 32nd in 2020. Bill O’Brien traded for David Johnson. It wasn’t pretty. Although Johnson had some explosive runs along the way, his success rate on early downs and all downs was terrible, ranked 86th among running backs in both metrics. With RB1 and RB2 on each team totaling to 64 RBs, Johnson’s ranking put him in RB3 territory.

And that led to the early down efficiency cratering as well, as the Texans shifted from fifth in EDSR in 2019 to 23rd in 2020. Moving from top-5 to bottom-10 is going to leave a mark on the record.

In many ways, the 2020 Texans and Falcons were similar in this respect:

Both wanted to improve their run game

Both added former Pro-Bowl running backs (Todd Gurley & David Johnson)

Both saw their rushing efficiency plummet (HOU to 32nd, ATL to 29th)

Both saw their early down success plummet

Both won only four games

Houston’s early down rush efficiency in 2019 ranked seventh. Houston’s early down rush efficiency in 2020 ranked 29th. It was a huge decline.

So, what did Kelly do for the Texans last year that O’Brien was not?

The biggest change was the simplest one – he called more pass plays. And I’m not just talking about volume, because of course he had to pass more on a 4-12 team than a double-digit win team.

Examine the Texans’ pass rate in the first half of games on early downs the last three years.

2018: 48% pass, 28th

2019: 53% pass, 19th

2020: 60% pass, third

The NFL average was 54% pass. Houston was below average every year before Kelly took over playcalling.

What made it so frustrating from an outsider’s perspective was the Texans did not have a bad quarterback. They had Watson! I don’t care who the running back is, you’re not going to get more efficiency out of a handoff when your quarterback is Watson.

O’Brien had that old school mentality of quarterback preservation. O’Brien wanted a very balanced, if not run-first, approach because his quarterback was under pressure a ton and taking too many hits.

Far too often, coaches say, “we’ve got to help our quarterback.” And to do that, they think they need to pass less on early downs when the exact opposite is true. More passing on early downs means more passing when the defense might be playing the run. That means fewer pass rushers. It also means more of a chance to avoid third downs. You know, those predictable passing situations where the defense knows a pass is coming and can send the pressure.

Passing often with Deshaun Watson at quarterback made a lot of sense.

Bill O’Brien didn’t do it.

Running less often with the running back trio of 29-year old Carlos Hyde, 27-year old Lamar Miller, and 29-year old David Johnson made a lot of sense.

Bill O’Brien didn’t do it.

But there were things that Kelly did that didn’t make as much sense.

Examine play action rates on early downs:

2018: 29%

2019: 29%

2020: 27%

Their play action rate ranked 29th in 2020.

Pre-snap motion rates in the first three quarters:

2018: 20%

2019: 35%

2020: 39%

Houston’s pre-snap motion rate usage ranked 24th in 2020.

In an odd sense for the 2020 season only, it was good these rates were not higher, because the efficiency received from using play-action and pre-snap motion was not only below average, but worse than when not using either motion.

Play-action gained 0.17 EPA/att whereas non-play-action gained 0.26 EPA/att. Using pre-snap motion ahead of passes earned 0.12 EPA/att, whereas not using pre-snap motion earned 0.24 EPA/att.

This is obviously quite abnormal – but it was the second-straight year Watson was better without play-action than with it. When Watson uses play-action, his pressure rate increases by 10% over the last three years.

While Watson didn’t show improvement, it’s likely that Tyrod Taylor would show substantial improvement. As such, Kelly needs to incorporate it more into the offensive strategy.

And that brings us to thinking about the 2021 Texans.

I’m worried. First, let’s zoom in and just talk about the offense. All of the greatness that Watson delivered as a passer last year? The stuff he improved on from 2019? The stuff that made him top-5 in the NFL in countless metrics? That’s the stuff that allowed the team to shy away from the run game so much.

If the Texans’ pass game stinks without Watson, which is a very likely outcome, they may be forced to run the ball more. That would be a disaster. Last year, the Texans led at halftime in only five games and obviously won only four on the season. That was with Watson being the best quarterback when trailing in the entire NFL. If the Texans can’t jump out to more leads, why should we expect them to come back to win more games without Watson than with him?

Beyond the offense, just look at what this team has done this offseason.

Thanks to Bill O’Brien, they had their least draft capital in franchise history. That was just before the draft. Then they made multiple trade ups just to land a fifth-round linebacker. They traded up multiple other times, including a steep trade up for wide receiver Nico Collins in the third round, further squandering draft capital.

They turned two 5x Pro-Bowlers DeAndre Hopkins & J.J. Watt (also a 3x DPOY) into a running back and a nose tackle.

Just gaze your eyes on the Houston Texans’ first- and second-round picks over last four years:

2018 1st: --

2018 2nd: --

2019 1st: Tytus Howard

2019 2nd: Lonnie Johnson Jr

2019 2nd: Max Scharping

2020 1st: --

2020 2nd: Ross Blacklock

2021 1st: --

2021 2nd: --

Good luck, Houston. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the problems with the Texans. This team is -1200 to miss the playoffs at PointsBet and has just a 4 win total this season. It's going to be a long year for Texans fans.

Stay tuned over the next eight weeks as we preview all 32 teams with daily articles and videos right here at the preview hub. For complete team chapters featuring dozens of visualizations and 462 pages, pick up a copy of Warren Sharp’s new ‘2021 Football Preview’ book.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.