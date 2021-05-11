New Texans president Greg Grissom working with mindset to pack NRG Stadium in 2021

Due to the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Texans were one of 19 teams that allowed fans at their home games during the 2020 NFL season. The Texans set a 20% capacity inside NRG Stadium while averaging 12,400 fans in seven of the eight home games played. The max capacity for NRG Stadium is 71,795.

In March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to have full stadiums in 2021, and the Texans are moving along with the plan in place.

“That’s our intention right now,” first-year team president Greg Grissom said on Monday. “We’re working with that mindset, and the NFL’s working with that mindset in all the venues. We feel like by the time we get to August that we’ll be in a position to do that. And if for some reason, we aren’t and there’s a reason not to, then we’ll adjust our plan — just like we did last year.”

Grissom acknowledged that the goal for the Texans is to sell out every home game next season, which has always been the organization’s intention. Despite the lack of expectations surrounding the on-field talent, Grissom stated people are still interested in the Texans and excited.

Last year, the Texans finished the season with the league’s sixth-highest attendance, with a total of 86,800 spectators inside NRG Stadium. Houston’s 33-16 Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was the only game the Texans played without fans in the stands.

“I think 2021 is just about getting it back going again and kind of adjusting to everything, getting people used to coming to football games again,” Grissom said. “Tailgating on Sundays and having those experiences that we all know and love, and then kind of get back as we move forward on how we can build and continue to grow as we have always done.”

Fans who are looking forward to making their return back to NRG Stadium can start planning on which games they would like to attend on Wednesday, during the NFL release of the 2021 schedule. In addition to their AFC South counterparts, the Texans will have home games against the Chargers, Jets, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks.