Texans preseason: Top 7 Houston highlights from the 3-0 exhibition campaign

The Houston Texans completed their preseason slate with a perfect 3-0 record.

A team can’t go undefeated, even in the exhibition phase, without having something good happen along the way. The Texans’ 12 quarters of action, from the first team to the third team, showed that the product on the field is buying in to what general manager Nick Caserio has been building and coach Lovie Smith has been preaching.

Touchdowns, sacks, takeaways — it was all on display against the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers in games that didn’t count in the standings, but nevertheless counted in confirming a turnaround.

Here are the top seven plays from the Texans’ preseason games.

No. 7 — Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recovers fumble against the Saints

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

With 14:36 to go in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recovered a loose ball that was the result of a botched center-quarterback exchange. The takeaway was also redemption for Okoronkwo, who committed a rougher the passer penalty the previous play. The takeaway was the Texans’ second of five the evening.

No. 6 — DE Demone Harris sacks Rams QB John Wolford

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Defensive end Demone Harris came up with a big stop on third-and-11 from the Texans’ 24-yard line with 5:30 to go in the first quarter when he sacked quarterback John Wolford for a 1-yard loss. The Rams were forced to settle for a 43-yard Matt Gay field goal.

No. 5 — CB Tremon Smith intercepts Saints QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tremon Smith got the Texans’ first takeaway of the preseason when he picked off Saints quarterback Ian Book.

With 3:03 to go in the first quarter, Smith got the interception off a deflection, and returned the takeaway 12 yards up to the Saints’ 34-yard line.

No. 4 — DT Roy Lopez sacks Rams QB John Wolford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Roy Lopez stopped a Rams drive on a third-and-9 from their own 43-yard line by taking down Wolford for a 6-yard loss.

No. 3 — WR Nico Collins catches touchdown pass against the Rams

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

With seven seconds to go in the first half against the Rams, quarterback Davis Mills threw a jump ball for the 6-4, 215-pound wideout along the right boundary in the end zone. Collins corralled the ball and got both feet down to score the touchdown.

No. 2 — QB Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to WR Chris Moore against the 49ers

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Davis Mills threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Moore to give Houston a 14-0 lead over the 49ers in the third quarter of their 17-0 win.

For Moore, the touchdown was instant redemption as he was responsible for an offensive pass interference call on the previous play that nullified a touchdown pass to receiver Nico Collins. Houston went 77 yards in six plays while melting 3:33 off the third quarter clock.

No. 1 — RB Dameon Pierce scores 1-yard touchdown against the 49ers

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Goal line touchdown runs usually don’t top highlight lists, but Dameon Pierce’s score was more of a statement than anything.

The statement was Houston might have a run game in 2022. The Texans capped off an 11-play, 85-yard drive on their first possession. Pierce posted a 6.2 yards per carry as he ran six times for 37 yards and scored a touchdown.

