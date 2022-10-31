Texans to ‘prepare the best you can’ for Eagles on Thursday Night Football

The Houston Texans can’t dwell too much on their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The loss dropped Houston to 1-5-1 on the season and casts doubts as to whether the Texans will be competitive for the rest of the season or simply look to next year, an approach that has become a trend since the 2020 campaign.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters after the loss to the Titans how the Texans would approach the short week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles to leadoff Week 9 on Thursday Night Football.

“There’s not going to be a practice, not much practice,” said Smith. “Philly’s not going to practice much either. We’re going to have a walk through, and we’re going to play the game. That’s what happens when you play a Thursday night football game. We knew a Thursday night game was coming, so you prepare for that as best you can.”

Smith is counting on the Eagles having similarly limited preparation time to be an equalizer as they host the 7-0 first place squad from the NFC East.

Said Smith: “They’re going to be in the same situation as us except for they’re traveling. It’s not like we can put a whole lot of new things in. What we need to do after a physical game like that is try to heal up as much as we possibly can and get ready to play.”

Thursday night will be Battle Red Day at NRG Stadium as the Texans debut their Battle Red Helmets. The Eagles are 5-0 all-time against the Texans.

