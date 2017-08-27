Texans to practice at Cowboys’ facility, no decision on Thursday game

The Texans can’t get home, and with flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, they don’t know when they will return. The Texans are in Dallas and will practice at The Star, the Cowboys’ indoor practice facility, on Monday morning.

The Texans are taking a day-by-day approach, waiting to see what happens in Houston.

They are scheduled to host the preseason finale against the Cowboys at NRG Stadium on Thursday night. It seems unlikely at this point, with Harvey forecast to hang around Harris County most of the week. The Cowboys have volunteered to host the game at AT&T Stadium, but the NFL and the Texans have not made a decision on the site of the game.

The National Weather Service tweeted earlier today “this event is unprecedented” after more than 20 inches of rain has fallen in areas of Harris County, which includes Houston, and more on its way.

“It is what it is,” Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, when asked about the team being forced to relocate temporarily. “Now we aren’t too happy about that. We want to get home, been on the road and all that but it is what it is. Houston got hit hard with a lot of flooding, so just taking it a day at a time.

“We adjust all the time. That’s part of being in this business. Our schedules adjust. Things get adjusted, especially with weather things like that. So we will just ride it out and see what happens.”

As the schedule would have it, the Astros are scheduled to host the Rangers this week, too. Both teams will fly to Dallas on Sunday night, awaiting to see what happens with the weather Monday before making a decision on the series.