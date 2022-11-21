Texans poised to have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft, and a Top 10 pick from the Browns

The Texans are a very bad football team, but their future could be very bright, if they use their draft picks wisely.

After the Texans lost on Sunday to fall to 1-8-1 on the season — and after the Raiders won to improve to 3-7 — Houston is now a clear favorite to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Every team in the NFL except Houston has at least three wins, so the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over every other team.

And the Texans’ draft capital doesn’t end there. The Texans own the Browns’ first-round pick from the Deshaun Watson trade, and that appears likely to be a Top 10 pick. The Browns lost on Sunday to fall to 3-7 on the season, and they’re currently in place to send the No. 7 overall pick to Houston.

The Texans also own the Browns’ third-round pick, and the Texans have three extra picks in the sixth round because of trades. And Houston has a lot of salary cap space in 2023. Which means the 2023 Texans could be a much better team than the 2022 Texans. They could hardly be worse.

