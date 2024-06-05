Texans pleased with C.J. Stroud’s leadership growth heading into Year 2

The huddle breaks and C.J. Stroud isn’t happy with it. He recalls the offense and ensures when the huddle divides again, it’s ready for battle.

Those little details throughout a June morning during minicamp mean little to the Houston Texans’ success in 2024, but it carries weight internally. Stroud continues to show his maturation as he enters his second season as the Texans’ starting quarterback.

Again, it means little to the outside world, but those internally are paying attention.

“You talk about year one to year two, you didn’t see that last year from C.J.,” Texans coach DeMec Ryans said. “That’s what you love to see in your quarterback. Him having that awareness for how practice is going and having the wherewithal to step in and let’s course correct while we can.”

A year ago, Stroud was just getting acclimated to running the offense. He was spending most of his time studying the playbook or going over film. And when he wasn’t studying film, he was studying teammate’s mannerisms to build a relationship that would pave the way to success.

It did. Houston won its first division title in four years and Stroud became the first player in franchise history to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

That was last season. It’s Year 2 and expectations are rising for the reigning AFC South champions. So are expectations for Stroud to step up as a vocal presence in the locker room.

“I’m the captain of the ship, and I’ve got to run it the right way,” Stroud said Tuesday. “Not only holding other guys accountable but also holding myself accountable. I don’t let anything slide.”

Stroud certainly is the offensive star, but every captain needs a crew. Consider the Texans’ supporting casts one of the league’s best after adding in Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon this offseason.

The duo only enhances a potent offense that features two potential 1,000-yard receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Tight end Dalton Schultz, Stroud’s security net across the middle, is back after signing a three-year extension.

Houston finished 7th nationally in passing last season under Bobby Slowik’s new offensive approach. The scary part? Stroud said it’s a day-and-night difference from a season ago. Slowik is giving Stroud more responsibility for the plays and the personnel.

Things have slowed down over the previous 12 months. Stroud, who threw for over 4,000 yards last season, is getting adjusted to consistency in the huddle.

“The times where we executed at a high level, the times we won those games,” Stroud said. “So that’s just the goal, is just to execute and be able to be on the same page, build chemistry right now, so when the ball rolls, we’re ready to fly around at a high level.”

Stroud showed last season he’s capable of being the quarterback needed to lead a team deep to the postseason. That was with only a handful of responsibilities.

The limitations have been pushed to the wayside, leaving Stroud in more control. He’s embracing his role as the offensive leader, holding everyone accountable for even minor miscues.

Imagine what the offense looks like in full form with Stroud in command. A scary thought, right?

“We know that people just looking forward to watching the Texans play football this year, so he’s not taking that lightly,” Dell said. “Like he wants to give the fans a show. So he’s been on us like crazy. It’s been good though.”

