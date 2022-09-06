Texans pleased to add O.J. Howard to help with tight end depth

The Houston Texans needed to add another tight end, and they did so with the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard.

The former Alabama product joins a group that includes veteran Pharaoh Brown and second-year Brevin Jordan.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday that the idea behind getting Howard was to have another good player at the position.

“You’re always trying to add good players, simple as that, and O.J. is a good player; a lot of talent,” said Smith. “He’s excited about being here. Got a chance to see him on the practice field today. That’s a spot we’ve talked an awful lot about, adding some depth to the tight end position. Being able to pick up a player like that late in the game like this, is pretty important.”

Howard caught 14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2021, nine of which he started. The former first-rounder signed with the Bills on March 16 during free agency, but did not make the final roster at the end of preseason.

