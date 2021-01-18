Texans players, coaches share their thoughts on Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy name is tied to almost every coaching vacancy in the NFL, but his pairing with the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson is considered the game-changer that could propel the AFC South club back into the playoffs.

Texans players and coaches shared their thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator over the past 12 months. Here is a compiling of all statements Houston coaches and players made about Bieniemy on the record.

DE J.J. Watt — Jan. 8, 2020

"They do a great job," Watt said. "They've obviously got a great coach in Andy Reid and Bieniemy and those guys and a great quarterback, great players. They've got Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, all those guys. They have a great football team and they do a lot of great things with them."

S Justin Reid — Dec. 3, 2020

"I’m rooting for Eric Bieniemy, whether he’s here or somewhere else," Reid said. "I follow his career a lot. I think he’s a phenomenal coach. I would love to have him here, but he’d be happy anywhere too. It’s just a work in progress. I’d have to think about that a little bit more.”

Interim coach Romeo Crennel — Dec. 16, 2020

“I think he has to continue to keep working because he has done a good job," Crennel said. "He’s with a good organization and I can tell even though Andy (Reid) calls the plays, he relies on Eric quite a bit because they talk a lot during the offensive sequence. When you talk about not having gotten a chance yet, the fact that you’re getting chances and getting interviews means that people are talking about you. "Eventually, it’s going to happen for you. I think it’ll happen for him as well because, I mean, I had eight interviews before I got a head job, so just keep working, keep doing what you’re doing, winning Super Bowls and go on.”

QB Deshaun Watson — Dec. 16, 2020

“I haven’t spoken to Patrick [Mahomes] about Eric, but I’ve known about Eric from what I hear from guys that play on that team," said Watson. "He’s a great guy. He’s a fun guy to be around. Very creative. Everyone likes him. I haven’t heard anything bad. That’s pretty much it. I haven’t spoken too much about that.”

QB Deshaun Watson — Jan. 4, 2021

"Like I said, I haven’t met — I’ve probably met him, I think, through passing, Eric," said Watson. "I think after the couple of games we’ve played the Chiefs. I haven’t really sat down or been around him too much, but I’ve heard nothing but great things about him. We’ll see where that goes but I’ve heard nothing but great things from coach and all the players in KC about Eric.”