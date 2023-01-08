Texans play their best game of the season, lose first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft

The Houston Texans had it all sewn up. They were the NFL’s worst team by record at 2-13-1, and all they had to do was to lose on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, and they’d have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That would have given them the choice between any player, of course, and most mock drafts had them taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with that first pick.

Well, that’s not going to happen anymore. With 50 seconds left in that game, and the Texans down, 31-24, quarterback Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins.

DAVIS MILLS TO JORDAN AKINS ON 4TH & 20 😱pic.twitter.com/qs2Dls10QS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

Then, the Texans said “feh” to overtime, instead going for the two-point conversion… and getting it! Akins also caught the conversion, putting Houston up, 32-31.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION IS GOOD. The Texans take the lead with 50 seconds left!



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/6GfQl62RJ4 pic.twitter.com/SJ5c50zmJW — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the former 3-13 Chicago Bears lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings. So, they now have the first pick in the upcoming draft.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The Bears don’t need a quarterback with Justin Fields on their roster, so they can either stay put and take whomever they like, or they can trade down with another quarterback-needy team for a bevy of picks. Either way, the Texans are no longer in control of their own destiny in the draft.

